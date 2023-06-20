Russell Simmons accused of verbal abuse by ex-wife and daughter; controversy explained

Hip-hop and lifestyle mogul Russell Simmons has found himself at the center of serious allegations as his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, and daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, accuse him of verbal abuse. This distressing revelation comes in the wake of Simmons' previous accusations of sexual misconduct by 13 women. The Simmons family's public statements on Instagram shed light on the alleged erratic and increasingly abusive behavior of the once-revered Def Jam entrepreneur.

Aoki Lee Simmons' disturbing revelation

Aoki Lee Simmons took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of text messages that painted a distressing picture of her relationship with her father. She claimed that he had been "awful to me for years." Aoki shared one text exchange where Simmons referred to Kimora, her mother, as a "piece of [s]hit" and accused her of stealing money from him. Furthermore, she shared screenshots indicating that Simmons would frequently call her to vent and curse about his legal problems. Aoki even posted a muted recording of a FaceTime call in which Simmons can be seen yelling in a visibly enraged state. Aoki expressed her concern, stating, "This is not someone who will accept help."

Kimora Lee Simmons' warning and plea

Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons' ex-wife, voiced her own worries about his recent behavior through her Instagram Stories. She also took to Instagram Live to caution him about the potential consequences if he does not deescalate the situation, hinting that she has incriminating evidence to support her claims of his downward spiral. Kimora implored Simmons not to attack their children, who have already endured significant hardships. She pleaded, "Please don't attack my family, which is supposed to be your family, too." Expressing concern for Simmons, she suggested that he seems to be "at rock bottom" and may be desperate for money.

Aoki Lee Simmons' revelations and the need to cut ties with Russell Simmons

Aoki Lee Simmons made further shocking allegations against her father. She claimed that Simmons threatened to hinder her career opportunities in the fashion industry, as well as "threatened and bullied" her sister and grandmother. Aoki also mentioned that Simmons frequently lashes out at anyone who does not support him, speculating that he may be experiencing a mental health crisis or something similar to dementia. She revealed that the change in his behavior has been terrifying, especially considering that he was once regarded as "the best dad ever."

In response to the distressing situation, Aoki expressed the need to distance herself from Simmons, at least temporarily. She mentioned that she would have to block him, indicating her intention to establish boundaries for her own well-being. Aoki's final Instagram Story on the matter included a nostalgic photo of Simmons holding her as a young girl, accompanied by the words, "I did the best that I could, anyway I'm out of here."

