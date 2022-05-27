The Russo Brothers call out Disney for their 'disturbing' treatment of Scarlett Johansson

Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo came forward in a recent interview with Den of Greek, via ET Canada, to express their disgust with Disney's treatment of Scarlett Johansson during their lawsuit. The Avengers actress was promised that her solo Marvel film Black Widow would be released in the cinemas which will constitute her pay for the movie.

Although Disney initially promised the actress such a deal due to the pandemic, the studio decided to release the film in the theatres as well as on their OTT platform on the same day which hugely affected the sales of tickets and eventually Johansson's pay. Therefore, the actress took the matter to court and sought to fight for her rights though later the disagreement was settled out of court. The Russo brothers called out Disney and their treatment of artists as they cited Johansson's dispute with the gigantic studio.

During the chat, Joe shared, "We’re certainly concerned with the trend in the market that’s moving away from artists." He continued and explained how the bigger companies that are now coming up with their own platforms have "bigger pockets" which is resulting in them paying actors for more of their worth. He added, "So the studios are having a conservative reaction, and they’re trying to downplay their need for stars. They’re trying to force IP to be their star, and in accordance with that they’re also then trying to underpay and diminish the need for stars on their projects."

As for his comments on Johansson, Joe said, "That was really not an appropriate way for them to handle that situation. It was disturbing to us as artists. Scarlett is a good friend of ours, and we were disheartened by how it was handled. We’re glad it’s resolved."

ALSO READ Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson REVEALS the 'creepy' first gift that husband Colin Jost gave her