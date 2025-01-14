Russo Brothers Did Not Want To Return For Next Avengers; Here's What Convinced Them

While we have been all excited about the future Avengers movies since the day we heard that The Russo Brothers are making their grand return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there happens to be a story for their comeback itself. Joe and Anthony Russo were not ready at first to join the superhero studios again.

Talking to Empire recently, the director-duo spilled the tea about what convinced them later.

Having a conversation with the outlet, the filmmakers stated that while they were not much interested in directing another Avengers movie, they came across “an idea that activated all of us.” As per Anthony Russo, it was a great story that convinced both brothers for future Avengers movies.

Joe Russo further explained, "I remember calling Steve (the screenwriter) and said, 'Hey, crazy idea. What do you think if we all go back and do Secret Wars? You were like, 'F**k no. Absolutely not.' And then you hung up.”

For those who do not know, The Russo Brothers directed more than two movies with Marvel Studios. The time they first impressed everyone with their work was in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and then they came back for Captain America: Civil War.

However, their journey didn't end until they gave the world two grand movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Both the brothers have now rejoined the studio to showcase their work in the upcoming Avengers movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, frequent screenwriting collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have also made a return to work on the scripts of the two aforementioned movies.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars will be released on May 7, 2027.

ALSO READ: Russo Brothers Unveil First Look At THIS Project Starring Stranger Things Lead Millie Bobby Brown Along With Grand Cast; See Here