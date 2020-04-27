Russo Brothers hope to re release Avengers: Endgame & Infinity War in theatres post the Coronavirus lockdown

Joe Russo appeared on a podcast by Cinema Blend, where he shared the desire to re-release Avengers: Endgame & Infinity War in theatres post the lockdown.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. The latest news update about the film suggests that Russo Brothers are hoping to re-release the MCU flicks, Avengers: Endgame & Infinity War in theatres after the Coronavirus lockdown is over. Joe Russo appeared on a podcast by Cinema Blend, where he shared the desire to re-release Avengers: Endgame & Infinity War. The highest grosser, Avengers: Endgame, completed one year since its release and the fans and film audiences took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts on the film.

The director also said that when the lockdown was initiated, the film Avengers: Endgame was a top trend, which he said was delightful to witness. People still think of the fond memories of watching the film. Russo further mentions that it would be great to see people going back to theatres to see the blockbuster film once again. Joe Russo defines, the film viewing experience in theatres as a 'community experience' and adds that they would love to put the film back on the big screen.

The fans and audience members got very excited about this news as they would love to see their favourite Avengers back on the big screen. The director also adds that it was very an emotional experience to see the fans and film audiences share the videos from the day of the release. The fans connected to the film in such a way that it was a very humbling experience and the entire team was ecstatic.

