Russo brothers REVEAL Jon Favreau was against Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark dying in Avengers: Endgame

Iron Man's death in Avengers: Endgame was a shock for many, one of which was also the director of the first Iron Man film Jon Favreau who believed that the hero's demise would "devastate" fans. In a recent chat with Vanity Fair, the Russo brothers, who helmed the last two Avenger films, opened up about having to talk to the Iron Man director "off of a ledge" after he read the script.

In the interview, the duo talked about some of their most memorable scenes to film and Robert Downey Jr's death in the final Avengers film took a high spot. They shared how both of them spent significant time coming up with a fitting last line for Tony Stark but ended up using something that the film's editor Jeffrey Ford suggested offhandedly, "It’s probably the most pressure we’ve ever had in trying to come up with a line with [Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely in any of these movies." Joe emphasized, "You do not want to fuck up Tony Stark’s last line," per The Hollywood Reporter.

The pair revealed that part of the pressure about the scene was from the Iron Man director Jon Favreau. Anthony revealed, "Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau who called us up after he read the script and said to us, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?" Then Joe went on to recall a phone call in which he tried to "talk him off a ledge" over their take on Stark's end with MCU. He recounted, "I remember pacing on the corner of a stage on the phone with Favreau trying to talk him off a ledge because he’s like, ‘You can’t do this. It’s gonna devastate people and you don’t want them walking out of the theatre and into traffic." Even after Favreau's warning, the brothers decided to go forward with their decision for the most popular hero in the MCU.

However, both directors acknowledged Favreau's opinion, "We would have had the same reaction if somebody had brought it up." As per Joe, the duo went with the storyline because they felt that they "had earned the arc that would feel redemptive and emotional and uplifting and hopeful, even though he had sacrificed his life."

