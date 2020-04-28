Russo Brothers share emotional BTS video from Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans' last day on Avengers: Endgame set

To commemorate Avengers: Endgame's one-year anniversary since its release date, the Russo Brothers looked back on key moments while filming for the epic MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film. This included sharing the emotional behind-the-scenes videos of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans' last day as Iron Man and Captain America.

It's unfathomable to believe that a year ago, millions were hoarding to theatres near their houses to witness the cinematic spectacle that was Avengers: Endgame. For the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans, who have been there from the beginning with Iron Man, got to witness the end of a beautiful decade-long era with the Russo Brothers' three-hour-long directorial which felt like the perfect swan song for the OG 6 Avengers (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye).

As April 26, 2020, marked the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, Anthony and Joe Russo hosted a watch party with fans and tweeted some special behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the sets of Avengers: Endgame. They also hosted an Instagram Live session which included a surprise appearance by Robert Downey Jr. as well! Amongst the tweets that had us in a state of emotional unrest was RDJ and Chris Evans' last day on set as Iron Man and Captain America. Sharing the BTS from their last days, we see the two MCU actors hug the team as they shoot their final scene. For Robert, in particular, it was the goosebumps-inducing "I am Iron Man," sequence!

Moreover, on a lighter note, the filmmakers also shared a funny video of Chris in the older Steve Rogers avatar, along with Anthony Mackie, as he proved he isn't "that old!"

Check out Russo Brothers' tweets to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame's release date below:

Russo Brothers tweeted for RDJ, "Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble," and for Chris, "This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble."

"See...he’s not that old...@ChrisEvans #AvengersAssemble," the Russo Brothers further quipped.

Will we ever get over Avengers: Endgame? Hell No!

