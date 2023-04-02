Russo brothers share inspiration behind Citadel, says 'we loved Bond growing up'

There is no denying that Joe and Anthony Russo have created some of the greatest films of all time. These movies have earned praise for their stunning visuals, gripping narratives, and, of course, their action-packed scenes. Helmed by Russo brothers, the highly-anticipated ‘Citadel’ starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra have been making waves since its trailer release. This new Amazon spy series is all set to hit the screens on April 28 and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for it.

In a recent interview, Russo brothers shared what to expect from the upcoming show ‘Citadel’ and also revealed that the spy thriller series is very much inspired by James Bond. Joe Russo said, "It's an accurate way to talk about it, without question,". "I mean, we loved Bond growing up." Anthony Russo further explained, "We're immense fans of Bond, but our job is to try to take what we love about these sorts of genres and films that have influenced us and figure out ways to push them into spaces and places that surprise us..."

All About Citadel

Directed by Russo Brothers, Citadel is an upcoming American action thriller series that will release on April 28. The series stars Priyanka Chopra as Mason Kane and Richard Madden as Nadia Sinh in the lead roles. The series also boasts of talented actors like Osy Ikhile, Lesley Manville, and Ashleigh Cummings in supporting roles. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the series that revolves around citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. Priyanka is seen in her finest action avatar to date. The most recent teaser also suggests that Mason and Nadia's friendship will become more special once they’ll learn about one another's pasts.

