Russo Brothers spill the beans about multiple versions of Avengers franchise leaving fans curious

The Russo Brothers joined the writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely in discussing some never heard before facts about the Avengers franchise that will leave the fans curious and stunned. The director duo revealed that the beer which Chris Hemsworth aka Thor has in the Lebowski scene is Joie Russo's favourite beer. Yes, many unheard facts about the Avengers franchise are now coming to light thanks to the writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely who took charge of Comicbook.com's Twitter handle.

The Russo Brothers also said that there were multiple versions of the Iron Man and Spider Man's rescue mission of Dr Strange from Ebony Mar. This other version sees Tony Start aka Iron Man giving away a nano suit to Dr Strange essayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. This would make Dr Strange look very much like Iron Man with his suit. If the nano suit had worked out then, the Eye of Agamotto would be in the middle, and not really in the Arc Reactor. The next revelation came in the form of Thanos. In the blockbuster film Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos with his single snap kills half of the world's population. The twist comes in the form of the soul stone. This stone is on the Vormir planet taken care of by the character called Red Skull.

In the film, Thanos gives away his daughter Gamora essayed by Zoe Saldana, and in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow gives her life to save Hawkeye's to acquire the soul stone. As per reports, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wanted to make Captain America the soul stone.

