Rust director Joel Souza releases statement; Reveals being 'gutted by the loss' of Halyna Hutchins

Rust director Joel Souza, who was wounded and hospitalized after receiving a gunshot wound on the set of Alec Baldwin's Rust, has made a statement to Deadline in the aftermath of the horrific occurrence that claimed the life of the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Souza said as per Deadline, “I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better.” “My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time,” he continued, “I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out….. It will surely aid in my recovery.”

However, Souza was discharged from the hospital on Friday after getting hit in the shoulder by a prop weapon fired by Baldwin during the filming of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch west of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department. Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico hospital and declared dead.

Meanwhile, according to the complete statement issued yesterday, Baldwin was given one of three prop weapons on a nearby cart by an assistant director and assured the prop was a "cold gun" with no live ammunition in it. However, the AD said in the report from Detective Joel Cano that he "did not know real ammunition were in the fake gun," implying that all three prop weapons were prepared by the on-set armorer. The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office has issued a search warrant to determine if footage of the tragic accident exists.

