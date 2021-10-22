Rust's Frances Fisher confirms Joel Souza is 'out of hospital' after Alec Baldwin's prop gun accident on set

Rust director Joel Souza ‘is ‘out of hospital’, as confirmed by one of Rust’s actresses Frances Fisher, via her official Twitter account. On Thursday, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot by a prop firearm accidentally by Alec Baldwin on the sets of the movie. Hutchins has been declared dead, while Souza was in the hospital.

Fisher, who plays Baldwin’s sister in the movie has taken to Twitter to inform about Souza’s condition and even called out certain speculations doing rounds on the internet about the tragic accident. While confirming that Souza has been released from the hospital tweeted, “Director Joel Souza told me he’s out of the hospital.” Her tweet came in response to Patricia Arquette’s tweet about the mishap.

Director Joel Souza told me he’s out of hospital. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 22, 2021

In a bigger tweet, Fisher called some quotes from an article ‘incorrect’ and asked a tabloid to put up ‘correct’ information about the accident firing. “Those quotes are incorrect. And our director Joel Souza is out of hospital. I don’t subscribe to the daily beast so if that’s what they’re saying, they are wrong. Will you please correct them?” she tweeted.

Hi @shannonrwatts

Those quotes are incorrect. And our director Joel Souza is out of hospital.

I don’t subscribe to the daily beast so if that’s what they’re saying, they are wrong.

Will you please correct them? https://t.co/s8LdkLKf0N — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 22, 2021

After the incident, many celebrities from the movie industry paid tribute to Hutchins. For the unversed, Souza was injured on the sets of Rust and Hutchins tragically lost her life. It was later confirmed that the tragedy was a result of actor Alec Baldwin accidentally discharging a prop gun amid filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. As per Deadline, Baldwin has been released without charge after being questioned.

