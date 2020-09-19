Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87; Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and more mourn the loss of the feminist icon

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a feminist icon who fought tooth and nail for gender equality, has sadly passed away at the age of 87. Check out how Hollywood celebrities paid tribute to the legend.

In some tragic news to further dampen 2020, feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sadly passed away at the age of 87. The Supreme Court Justice's death was confirmed in a statement via NPR as her cause of death was said to be complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Days before her passing, Ginsburg had reportedly relayed her last wish to her granddaughter Clara Spera, revealing, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Stunned by Ginsburg's passing, many Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter to offer their condolences while paying tribute to the legendary icon who fought for gender equality throughout her life. Revisiting, her iconic quote was Robert Downey Jr. who tweeted, "'Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.' RIP, RBG." Chris Evans kept it simple as he tweeted, "One of one." Promising to continue her fight was Mark Ruffalo, who tweeted, "Okay, today we mourn a Lioness Of Light and Righteousness, tomorrow we fight like RBG did for us every single day. She would have it no other way. Rest In Power Justice RGB! We will prevail on your behalf."

Demi Lovato thanked Ginsburg for fighting the good fight as she tweeted, "RBG, you are a superhero For those that don’t know, she spent every day fighting for equal rights, women’s rights, LGTBQ+ rights, affordable healthcare AND MORE... Thank you for fighting for all of us. Thank you for being so brave. Your work will never go unappreciated," before adding, "She spent the last of her days fighting for us. Now is OUR TIME to put in the work. Register to vote. Show up to the polls this November. Continue her legacy and strive for greatness Sending love and prayers to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rest In Justice."

While Katy Perry simply tweeted, "#RIPRBG," Kerry Washington sent out a strong message as she tweeted, "Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight." Julia Louis-Dreyfus took the spiritual route and tweeted, "If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG."

Conan O'Brien shared his profound moment as he tweeted, "The person who told me Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away was my daughter, Neve. I was terribly sad, but also filled with gratitude that my daughter could see first hand how much intelligent, brave women can change the world."

Rest in power, RBG.

