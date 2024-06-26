Ryan Anderson Considering Tell-All Book About Gypsy Rose Blanchard Marriage? Find Out

Only three months after being released on parole, the couple announced they were splitting up. Immediately following this announcement, Gypsy was seen with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. Ryan has claimed the whole truth about the situation is not being shown on Lifetime.

Ryan and Gypsy end their marriage

Gypsy moved out of Ryan Anderson’s house three months after she had been paroled. “Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parent's home down the bayou,” she disclosed on social media. She thanked her family and friends for their support.

Stressing the need for self-discovery Gypsy said “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find… who I am.” Some time later, Gypsy was spotted with Ken who at first claimed they were just friends but eventually admitted that they had gotten back together.

Ryan Anderson claims there is more to the story

The conflict between Ryan and Gypsy took another turn when Ryan insinuated that his side of things would be revealed in an upcoming docuseries by Lifetime. However, most viewers supported her decision to leave him during the airing of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. He received a lot of criticism due to what some deemed as controlling behavior which provoked him to respond through several videos where he justified himself by saying that it wasn’t all showcased.

Nowadays, he is considering writing a tell-all book from his point of view. In one recent TikTok video asking fans whether they would want him to write a memoir detailing his post-release life events following G’s leaving.“I have so much that I need to say about my side of the story and what actually happened,” he said angrily. Ryan accused Kristy, G’s stepmom, of breaking up their marriage by exposing how G had continued talking with Ken.

Outside influences affect marriage

In their separation, Ryan had earlier cited “outside influences.” He suggested that these influences were responsible for the breakdown of their relationship. Ryan’s fans have been very supportive of his idea to write a book.

In response to his TikTok video, some people urged him to tell his side of the story. One user commented, “Spill the tea, Ryan! We’d buy the book,” while another said, “You deserve to be heard and we’re here to listen.”

Catch up with this documentary show on Lifetime every Monday‘Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up as it evolves into a drama series.

