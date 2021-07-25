Ryan Dorsey remembers Naya Rivera a year after she was laid to rest in a heartbreaking post

Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post as he honoured the Glee star, a year after she was laid to rest. Dorsey sharing a photo of their son of their 4-year-old son Josey wrote a moving post on raising him in her absence. Remembering his ex-wife after a year since her demise, Ryan in his post spoke about their son growing up to be an amazing person and also called him a "resilient strong kid."

To mark the first anniversary of Naya's passing, Dorsey taking to Instagram wrote, "Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can't believe it. The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn't seem like it's been a year at all. Our boy has grown so much." Further adding on about their son Josey, he wrote, "To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling. He’s doing ok. He’s such a resilient strong kid."

Check out Ryan Dorsey's post here:

Ryan along with his moving caption shared a collage of the late star and their son Josey, as well as a snapshot of their little one giving a thumbs up along with his adorable smile. Dorsey further in the caption also mentioned why the photo holds a special place in his heart as he recalled, "The thumbs up…only a eemed [sic] right. I remember the first time he did it back to you. At jujitsu, you gave him a thumbs up and he returned the gesture…it was so sweet. Maybe it's silly and doesn't make sense to be doing this on IG and putting this out there, but so is this whole thing. So there's that…"

The Glee star tragically died last year after going missing at a lake outside LA. Recently, several co-stars of Rivera including Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale, and more honoured her on one year of her death anniversary.

