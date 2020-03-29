Ryan Gosling is all set to play an astronaut in the upcoming space drama titled Project Hail Mary

The news reports state that Ryan's upcoming space drama is based on author Andy Weir's upcoming book.

The La La Land actor Ryan Gosling is all set to essay the role of an astronaut in the upcoming space drama titled Project Hail Mary. Ryan Gosling played an astronaut in the film called First Man and now he is gearing up to play an astronaut in Project Hail Mary. The news reports state that Ryan's upcoming space drama is based on author Andy Weir's upcoming book. The author Andy Weir wrote The Martian which was adapted onto the big screen with the same title. The Martian had Matt Damon in the lead. There is no update on when the makers are planning to kick start the shoot or when they plan to release the space drama.

The Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling is also a producer on the film along with Ken Kao. Previously, Andy Weir's book The Martian was made into a film which was helmed by director Ridley Scott. Matt Damon starrer turned out to be a blockbuster film and received a lot of appreciation for the lead star. The news reports suggest that the Ridley Scott directorial made 630 million at the worldwide box office. The fans are very excited to hear the news of the Crazy, Stupid, Love actor doing a film that will feature him as an astronaut.

The fans and the film audiences have a lot of expectations from the upcoming film, Project Hail Mary. The author's previous book which was adapted on the silver screen featured an astronaut who is stuck all by himself on Mars in the year 2035. The audience members are looking forward to this film, as they hope the upcoming film will be an engaging drama.

