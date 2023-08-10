Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are 'happy and flirty' together; couple focus on their girls being active family

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are showing the world that family comes first, as they continue to work with utmost dedication in the industry. This week, People reported on how the couple enjoys spending family time amidst their busy work schedules and promotions. With ongoing Barbie promotions, Ryan Gosling is undeniably one of the busiest individuals on Earth. Nevertheless, the power couple prioritizes creating memorable family moments. Here's how they gracefully step away from the limelight to dedicate time to their daughters.

Ryan and Eva are 'all about their girls'

From red carpets to family outings, it's clear that Ryan and Eva are not just talented actors but also devoted parents. A source recently told People that Ryan and Eva never let their busy professional lives get in the way of parenting. The two "very much enjoy family time" with daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, who is 7. Additionally, the source also confirmed that the two are doing a commendable job of raising their kids.

The source states that the pair are "hands-on parents and have little help." Adding to this, "Ryan is such a fun dad. He is goofy and his girls love it," they stated. Moreover, it was also revealed that Ryan is a fun dad and he is always goofy around the girls. Even the daughters seem to love their dad's fun demeanor.

Eva share's sneak peak into her parenting style

This week itself, Eva Mendes took to her Instagram to share some mothering tips with her followers. The mother of two shared a post, mentioning how she was coping with two growing children. "I'm just sharing what I feel now, but I know it's gonna get harder as they get older,” she wrote about her two daughters. Upon asking about the two girls using the internet, Mendes responded by saying that "True, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous. Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc..) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media." It will be interesting to see what Ryan has to say about his daughters and his parenting style.

