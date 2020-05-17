Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' quarantine: 'Getting through this together is making their bond stronger'

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are going strong during the quarantine and are looking after their daughters together.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been quarantining together at their house in LA. Where the lockdown has been a challenge for most of the couples, there's nothing but love between Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. The couple is seeing the social-distancing phase as a time to bond together and have fun with their two daughters. Of course, there are some setbacks of the lockdown but the couple is getting through this together and making their bond stronger.

"Ryan and Eva have been isolated at home with their kids just like everyone else," a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life. The quintessential pair is just like every other married couple and is growing only stronger with time. Revealing about how Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are spending their quarantine, the source said, "They don’t have nannies so they’re going through the same thing as all the other parents out there. It can be stressful at times, but they’re solid. It helps that they’re such a team."

The Deadpool actor is perfect husband material, we've already heard Eva gush over him earlier and now the insider is testifying the same. "Ryan’s not the kind of dad that just hides in his office. He’s in the kitchen making the meals, he’s outside playing games, he does bedtimes, whatever is needed he does, it’s a very equal partnership," the source said. Ryan has been looking after his two daughters Esmerelda and Amada along with his wife Eva Mendes. Showing off her husband's cooking skills, Eva had earlier revealed, "Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It's more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been a little bored as the social-distancing phase required one to keep away from friends and distant relatives in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus, but the couple is making use of their extra time in bonding with their kids. "Their girls are full of energy so keeping them busy at home with no activities and no playdates isn’t exactly easy, but overall Ryan and Eva are loving all this extra family time," the source told. Esmeralda is four years old and Amada is all of three years old now. The couple has been focussing a lot on their daughters amidst the lockdown.

Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, and other celebs have also been facing parenting issues during the Coronavirus crisis as it is difficult to explain kids to stay indoors and practice social-distancing. Ryan Reynolds and Eva Mendes like to keep their lives private when it comes to family and their kids. A few days ago, Eva Mendes revealed that she likes to draw a line when it comes to social media sharing. The actress never shares photographs of her husband Ryan Gosling and her two lovely daughters on social media. "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," she admitted.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together for 9 years now. The two lost their hearts to each other back in 2011 and now make up for one of the most quintessential couples in Hollywood. The 46-year-old actress revealed that her husband Ryan is completely okay with her not indulging in social media PDA. As far as he's concerned, Ryan is not active on Instagram. Eva also clarified why she doesn't share pictures of her kids on social media. "And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their pictures until they're old enough to give me their consent," she wrote.

However, she often shares snaps of things drawn and painted by her kids. Recently, she posted a picture of a drawing of herself made by her daughter. "This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate. No, I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during the quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella. I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles. sending so much love out there," the doting mom shared on Instagram.

