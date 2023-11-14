Ryan Gosling: Charting Barbie actor's journey from a Mormon upbringing to Hollywood fame

Ryan Gosling, renowned for his stellar acting career, is not just Ken from the Barbie movie; his journey started with a remarkable childhood that contributed to the personality that we know today. As he recently turned 43, let's take a closer look at the vibrant time of Ryan's early years, highlighting intriguing details that are often not mentioned.

Ryan was brought up Mormon

Ryan grew up in a Mormon household in Canada, a fact he shared in an interview with Beliefnet. Despite not fully embracing the Mormon faith, Ryan acknowledged the benefits of attending church. His mother's deep interest in the Latter Day Saint movement added layers to his upbringing. In a separate conversation with The Guardian, Ryan reflected on his Mormon childhood, stating, "I was socialized early on since I am a Mormon. We had a quite devout upbringing. You were reared by a religious fanatic, my mother acknowledges. Although that was a part of everything at the time, she is different now.”

ALSO READ: ‘Where are you going with this…’: When Ryan Gosling recalled his hilarious and uncomfortable ‘experience’ of Turkish massage

He once lived with Justin Timberlake

Before their paths separated, Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake were not just friends but childhood best friends. Their friendship blossomed on The Mickey Mouse Club, a show that catapulted them into the limelight alongside fellow icons Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. The friendship shared during their time on the show was so profound that Justin's mother became Ryan's legal guardian when his mother returned to Canada.

Ryan required special education

Academically, Ryan faced a set of challenges during his school years that eventually led to struggles and subpar grades. His difficulties in recalling information and the impact on his sense of self-worth became evident in an interview with GQ. Ryan revealed, “I was struggling in school and simply couldn’t recall what the teachers were saying. I thought it was difficult for me even though it appeared to be easier for everyone else. My sense of worth was impacted. I know, they started feathering me into some special education classes and things like that.”

ALSO READ: ‘I was on some kind of…’: When Ryan Gosling reacted to hilarious dance video from early days of his career

He once 'threw steak knives' at his classmates

In a somewhat humorous incident from Ryan's childhood, he seemed to channel his inner action hero inspired by Rambo. The National Post recounted the tale where young Ryan, inspired by the movie First Blood, brought steak knives to school and playfully hurled them at classmates during recess.

Advertisement

Ryan 'dropped out' of high school

After attending various high schools, including Lester B. Pearson High School and Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School, Ryan made the unconventional decision to drop out at the age of 17. This choice allowed him to dedicate his time to pursuing his passion for acting. The subsequent year saw him relocate to New Zealand, where he worked on the Young Hercules Fox Kids Network series, marking the beginning of his acting career.

As we celebrate Ryan Gosling's 43rd birthday, his childhood emerges with unique experiences and challenges that laid the foundation for the actor we admire today. From a Mormon upbringing that shaped his worldview to quirky adventures like throwing steak knives, Ryan's journey is a testament to the complexity and diversity of his early life. These lesser-known aspects add depth to his persona, making him more than just a Hollywood heartthrob. Happy Birthday, Ryan Gosling, and here's to the many more chapters of his extraordinary life—may they continue to inspire.

ALSO READ: 'Can't imagine my life without him': When Emma Stone couldn't stop gushing about Ryan Gosling post USD 472 million movie