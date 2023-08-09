Ryan Gosling discusses surfing as Ken from Barbie: 'I’m not claiming to have any of this spirituality...'

Ryan Gosling has been making headlines recently for all the right reasons. The La La Land actor has gained immense appreciation and love worldwide for his role in the blockbuster film Barbie. Gosling portrayed the character of Barbie’s sidekick Ken in the film. In a recent interview, Ryan revealed he can’t live without his surfboard, but at the same time, he also stated he is not comparing himself with surf Ken, as he plays beach Ken in Greta Gerwig’s movie.

Ryan Gosling compared himself to his character Ken in Barbie

In the film Barbie, Margot Robbie's character's journey of venturing out into the real world and witnessing gender inequality vs. the female-dominated Barbie Land is the film's main theme. Ryan Gosling's Ken (whose sole job is "beach"), however, frequently steals the show with hilarious relief.

Speaking with GQ magazine, Ryan Gosling, who appeared in its popular video series 10 Things X Can’t Live Without, revealed one of the thighs he can’t live without is his surfboard, but he also stated he is not comparing it with his character in Barbie.

Gosling said, "Okay, surfboard, and let me just start by saying, my Ken's job is 'beach. I'm not a surf' Ken, Because I'm not claiming to be a surf' Ken, and I don't want any surf'Ken trolling me in the comments section. I'm not claiming to have any of the spirituality or understanding that comes with surfing. I'm only using it as a scale. Because when you're a human-sized Ken, that matters a lot. To communicate that scale, you'll need a human-sized surfboard."

The actor further added, "You can lean as well as hold it." The surfboard (and surfing) appear to be more of a prop for both Gosling and his character, Ken.

Meanwhile, Ken's prop surfboard from the film was advertised for $1 million on Craigslist. According to the vendor, it hasn't sold yet, despite the seller's promise to deliver it to the "highest bidder by midnight of the end of July."

Ryan Gosling surprised Barbie director Greta Gerwig for her birthday

Gosling planned a dance mob to surprise his Barbie director on her special day. Barbie's official Instagram account, Barbie Movie, released a video of her Pilates lesson, during which she was surprised by a band of dancers. As the caption stated, "As Ken knows, sometimes the only way to say I'm just Ken is with song and dance." Gosling donated these very special Barbies and Kens to kick off the birthday celebration!

Meanwhile, the video starts with a group of men dancing to I Am Just Ken. Eventually additional female dancers join the band as the song changes to Dua Lipa's Dance The Night, and everyone joins in on the choreography. Everyone started clapping and wishing the director a happy birthday after the performance. The director later expressed how overwhelmed she was by the gesture.

Barbie, based on the enduring Mattel children's doll, which starred Margot Robbie as the main protagonist and Ryan as her simple-minded yet charming sidekick, Ken. Reportedly, the movie has grossed $1.03 billion worldwide since its release, making Greta Gerwig the first solo female director with a billion-dollar film on her résumé.

