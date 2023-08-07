Ryan Gosling enjoys beach time with family amid billion-dollar milestone of Barbie

Ryan Gosling embodied his Barbie character's beach vibe by taking his family to Santa Barbara this weekend despite Barbie's sustained success. The family man watched over his lifelong spouse, Eva Mendes, and their two children, Esmeralda and Amada. They were also joined by an old woman with a walker who appeared to be Eva Mendes' mother. Meanwhile, the Notebook actor dressed down for the beach day in a red T-shirt, a white baseball cap, and blue trousers.

Ryan Gosling was seen celebrating Barbie's milestone with his family in California on the beach

Ryan Gosling is still in Ken mode despite Barbie's continuous success; he brought his real-life family to the sandy shores of California and appeared to be strongly reliant on the matriarchy.

The actor and his family were at a beach near Santa Barbara on Friday, including his partner, Eva Mendes, and their two daughters. However, there were other adults accompanying them, including what appeared to be someone's mother or grandma.

According to eyewitnesses, Gosling was quite focused on this elderly woman, pushing her across the sand in her walker and then carefully assisting her down to the actual water.

Meanwhile, there were two other adults along with Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, keeping a close eye on the kids. Speaking about the two girls, they were carrying paddle boards. And there was no PDA between Mama and Papa Bear.

Ryan Gosling surprised Barbie director Greta Gerwig on her birthday

Ryan Gosling wanted to surprise his Barbie director on her special day, so he arranged a dancing mob. Barbie's official Instagram account, Barbie Movie, shared a video of her Pilates lesson, during which she was surprised by a band of dancers. The caption said, "As Ken knows, sometimes the only way to say I'm just Ken is with song and dance." To kick off the birthday celebration, Gosling sent these really special Barbies and Kens!

Meanwhile, the video begins with a group of men dancing to the song I Am Just Ken.The song changes to Dua Lipa's Dance The Night as more female dancers join the band, and everyone joins in on the synchronized steps.

Following the performance, everyone begins clapping and wishing the director a happy birthday. Greta wipes away her tears and exclaims, "I didn't know!" She also gives everyone a hug.

This weekend, Barbie is anticipated to reach the billion-dollar threshold at the global box office, not to mention three-peat as the most popular film.

