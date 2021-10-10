Ryan Gosling gives a RARE insight into how Eva Mendes and he spent quarantine with their kids

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are an extremely private couple and rarely talk about their relationship or family. In a recent interview, Gosling gave a surprising insight into how Eva and him handled parenting amid quarantine. The couple is parents to two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada and as per Ryan, the duo kept their kids entertained via acting.

While attending an event, Ryan informed GQ about his family time amid coronavirus and how difficult it was to keep his and Mendes' daughters who are aged 5 and 7 entertained. Talking about the same, Gosling said, "Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot. So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers", via E!

Ryan and Eva have been together for over five years but you will never find the couple indulging in PDA-filled snaps or selfies with their kids. The couple prefers to keep their relationship private and hence Gosling's recent revelation about how the couple spent their time amid the pandemic seems rare.

Previously, Eva who is on Instagram had answered her followers on why she doesn't share any personal photos with the family. Mendes said, "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids." While adding that her kids are young and that she won't post their photos until they are old enough to give her consent, Mendes also added that for her and Ryan's relationship, "it just works" to stay private.

ALSO READ: Kate Bosworth CELEBRATES Remember the Titans' 21st anniversary; Says Ryan Gosling was a 'total sweetheart'