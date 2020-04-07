Ryan Gosling left Ben Affleck's lady love Ana De Armas 'shaking' during Blade Runner 2049 audition

Ana De Armas recently opened up about her past co-stars Ryan Gosling and Keanu Reeves. The No Time To Die actress is currently dating Ben Affleck.

Ana De Armas has been in the headlines for his romance with Ben Affleck. The No Time To Die actress met the former Batman on the sets of Deep Water and they fell in love. We are witnessing their love story through the paparazzi's eyes off-late. Although we cannot wait to see the two stars in action, the Bond Girl looked back at a few co-stars from her past and shared some interesting insights. In a new interview with American Airlines’ in-flight magazine, American Way, she revealed Gosling left her 'shaking'.

The actress revealed that she was auditioning for Blade Runner 2049 when she was put in the same room as the handsome hunk. She was so nervous about auditioning with him that she began trembling. "I auditioned three times for [the role of] Joi, and the third time, I knew he would be there. I was shaking so badly. They put you in a room together and make you read things, to see how your chemistry is. I wish I had the tape of that meeting," she recalled.

We feel you, Armas. We'd be trembling if we were in the same room as the La La Land star. Apart from Gosling, Armas also recalled working with Keanu Reeves. She admitted that she is "so close" to the star now. "I had such a great time working with Keanu, and we have become so close. We shot Knock Knock in only 28 days, mostly at night. Despite the challenges, I had a great time. He called me when he was producing Exposed and said, ‘I cannot imagine anyone better to play this role,’” she revealed.

Armas also gushed about her beau Affleck before she confessed, "I’ve been very lucky––because these men are all very handsome––but the best part of it is who they are as people. I’ve had the best partners.” We agree with that! The actress will be seen in No Time To Die opposite Daniel Craig later this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck open to having babies with girlfriend Ana De Armas?

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More