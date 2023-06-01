Ryan Gosling opens up about embracing parenthood; Credits partner Eva Mendes for inspiring him to have kids

Ryan Gosling, the famous Hollywood actor is currently busy promoting his highly anticipated film, Barbie. He is playing the role of Ken in the film, which has left the audience intrigued with its trailers and promo videos. In his recent interview with GQ Magazine's Global Summer Issue, Ryan Gosling extensively spoke about falling in love with Eva Mendes, who was his co-star in The Place Beyond The Pines, and eventually starting a beautiful family with her.

Ryan Gosling never wanted to have kids before meeting Eva Mendes

Interestingly, the Barbie actor revealed that he never wanted to have kids, before he met Eva Mendes on the sets of The Place Beyond The Pines. "I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," stated Ryan Gosling, who stated that his partner inspired him to have kids.

"And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be a pretend anymore," added Gosling in his interview with GQ Magazine. "I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have," concluded the actor.

The actor opens up about his four-year-long break

In the interview, Ryan Gosling also revealed why he decided to take a four-year-long break from acting, which left both his fans and the film industry members surprised. According to the La La Land actor, he made this decision after he and Eva Mendes welcomed their second child, as he wanted to spend maximum time with his family.

"I wanted to spend as much time as I could with them. I treat it more like work now, and not like it’s, you know, therapy," said Gosling. "It’s a job, and I think in a way that allows me to be better at it because there’s less interference," he added. For the unversed, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are now the proud parents of two daughters - Amanda Lee, 7, and Esmeralda Amanda, 8.

