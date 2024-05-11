Ryan Gosling Pays Sweet Tribute to Wife Eva Mendes When Asked About His Life; See Here

Ryan Gosling spoke about about his love for his wife, Eva Mendes on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He declared his desire to be with her forever. Despite having a long-term relationship, they don't discuss it much.

During the segment aired on May 9th, Ryan Gosling answered different kinds of questions, some fun and some serious. He mentioned the last celebrity he got an autograph from was comedian Jim J. Bullock, and he got it for Eva Mendes.

He said, "The last person I got was Jim J. Bullock, for Eva. She's a big Jim J. Bullock fan."

Ryan Gosling gave a witty response when Colbert asked him to describe the remainder of his life in five words: "Run it by Eva first." It shows that he respects his wife's judgment when making decisions in life.

The Love Story of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: From Co-Stars to Couple

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes met in 2011 while working on the movie The Place Beyond the Pines. Since then, they've become a couple and have two daughters together named Esmeralda, who is 9 years old, and Amanda, who is 8 years old.

Even though they don't often attend red-carpet events together, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes support each other in different ways. Mendes often praises her husband on social media, while Gosling shows his support through his fashion choices. For example, during the Fall Guy press tour, he wore a shirt featuring the title of Mendes' children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

The Gosling-Mendes Family Dynamic: How Parenthood Shapes Career Decisions

Ryan Gosling recently spoke to WSJ Magazine about how becoming a parent changed the way he makes career choices.

Ryan Gosling revealed that he avoids roles that might emotionally drain him or take him to a dark place. He added that he tries to read the atmosphere at home and decide what's best for his family when making decisions about his work. He underlined that when he and Eva decide on anything, they always consider how best for their family.

In March, Eva Mendes had a conversation with the Today show about her choice to take a break from acting in order to focus on raising her and Ryan Gosling's children.

Mendes described how she and Gosling had an unspoken understanding about their careers. She explained that while Gosling went out to work on his projects, she chose to work from home. She acknowledged Gosling's talent and dedication to his job, emphasizing that he would go, do his work, and then return home to be with the family.

