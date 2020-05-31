Ryan Gosling as Ranbir, Jennifer Lopez as Deepika, here's how Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would look in Hollywood

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani celebrates seven years of its release. While the Hindi version has the perfect star cast - Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki, here's how the movie would look if it were made in Hollywood.

It has been seven years since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in theatres. We walked into the theatre to watch Naina fall for Bunny. We still remember grooving in our seats to the tunes of Badtameez Dil as Aditi prepared to marry Taran despite loving Avi with all her heart. And we cannot stop ourselves from tearing up when Naina decides to let go of her love, phir se, because she knows Kabir wouldn't compromise for Daal Chaawal for the rest of his life.

While the movie should never be meddled with, leave alone remade in India or anywhere else, we cannot help but imagine how Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would look like if Hollywood decided to adapt it for international viewers. Before you throw digital "mukkas" at us, a quick warning: This piece is mere work of fiction. We would love it if you would treat it that way.

That being said, let's dive into the reimagined version of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. To start off, the Dharma Production movie is set in Mumbai. We feel the videsi version would look beautiful set against the busy streets of New York City. In the Indian version, the group travels to Manali, the international version could possibly board a flight to Norway, where they intend to spend the nights under the breathtaking the northern lights.

Given that the protagonist, Kabir aka Bunny, has a thirst for exploring the world, it would be safe to say the Aurora would be a part of the bucket list. Now, who will play the ambitious Bunny? How about Ryan Gosling? We've seen him essay the role of an ambitious artist in La La Land. Since the shade has been explored by the actor, it wouldn't be difficult to watch him play an explorer. To top it off, he bares similarities with .

But who will catch his "Naina"? Given that Deepika has worked in Hollywood as well, we would love to see her reprise the role in the Hollywood version as well. However, if we had to pick a Hollywood star, we feel Jennifer Lopez could bring the character to life in a movie.

While we are still contemplating the choice, we couldn't help but picture Lopez. Now, we know there is a huge age difference between and JLo. But we would give anything to watch JLo groove to a dance number like Badtameez Dil. While it might be challenging to accept her as a college student, that might not necessarily mean she cannot play it. That being said, who do you think is a better pick for Deepika's counterpart in Hollywood? Let us know in the comments below.

Moving ahead, Aditya Roy Kapur nailed the character of Avi in the movie. However, the actor who might come close to bringing Avi's character to life in Hollywood is Robert Pattinson. We've never seen Pattinson play a commercial rom-com before. This could be his chance to have some fun on screen. Finally, we've picked Sophie Turner for Kalki's Aditi role in the international version of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The Game of Thrones actress plays perfectly in our heads as the sugar and spice and everything nice Aditi.

Who would you cast in your Hollywood version of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Let us know in the comments below.

