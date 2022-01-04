Ryan Gosling recalls initial career days; Says he just wanted to earn enough for ‘rent & health insurance’

Ryan Gosling recently spoke to British GQ and while looking back at his career, the actor reflected on how his goals have evolved over the years. The La La Land star, 41, admitted that when he first started out in Hollywood, he would consider any and every role. He said: “I felt my job was just to get work. I was trying to pay my rent and maybe get some health insurance.”

However, once he started working, Ryan said that he later had the opportunity “just to take on roles that would challenge me.” While he didn’t reveal which roles and films he was talking about, but the star added that he soon realized his movies weren’t being viewed by a mass audience. He said: “That got boring, because it was for an audience of one. Movies are also made to be watched by other people. I’ve tried to look for films that can work for us both.”

If you didn't know, ever since he made his debut in 2001, in the Jewish neo-Nazi film–The Believer, Ryan has earned the title of Hollywood’s sweetheart. And with his performances in films like Crazy, Stupid Love and La La Land the star has also become the internet’s favourite boyfriend. Currently, Ryan has a full roster of films ahead of him including Netflix’s The Gray Man, the upcoming Wolfman movie, and the live-action Barbie film. Which one are you most excited for? Tell us in the comments below.

