Ryan Gosling to return for The Gray Man sequel & spin-off film after explosive debut of first instalment

The Gray Man receives the green light for its expansion into a franchise. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that a sequel along with a spin-off film, based on Mark Greaney's best-selling book series of the same name, is currently in the works. The announcement confirmed Ryan Gosling's return as former CIA operative Court Gentry.

Besides Gosling, the director duo brothers Joe and Anthony Russo will once again put on their director hats with co-writer Stephen McFeely penning the script. The Russo brothers addressed the press and said, "The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal." They continued, "We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon," per ET.

As for the highly anticipated spin-off film, Deadpool screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are working on the project. Though Netflix is keeping a low profile and keeping all the information under wraps, the OTT giant did confirm that the film will "explore a different element of The Gray Man universe." The head of Global Film for Netflix Scott Stuber shared, "With The Gray Man, the Russos delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world are loving. We're excited to continue to partner with them and the team at AGBO as they build out The Gray Man universe."

