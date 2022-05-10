Ryan Gosling reveals he wants his upcoming movie The Gray Man to turn into a franchise

Ryan Gosling says he'd be open to making The Gray Man, his next Netflix film, into a franchise. The Gray Man, based on Mark Greaney's novel series of the same name, stars Ryan Gosling and is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

After uncovering dark agency secrets, former CIA officer Court Gentry, a.k.a. Sierra Six, finds himself on the run from his psychotic ex-colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and a slew of assassins. While there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the impending action flick, Netflix's 2022 Movie Preview trailer provided the first look at the highly anticipated production. On top of a rolling streetcar, Gosling fights off assassins, and fans get their first glance at Chris Evans' moustachioed antagonist. The Gray Man's supporting cast, which includes Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda and Regé-Jean Page as Carmichael, was recently revealed in promotional photographs.

However, in a recent interview with Empire, Gosling discusses how much he liked making The Gray Man and how he would want to see the film become a Netflix franchise. The actor says he'd be ready for a sequel to further explore his character in the future, and jokes that he'd want to see Sierra Six "up to a name status at some point." Ryan said as per Screenrant, "I loved making this film. I’d love to do it again. I’m hoping we can bump Six up to a name status at some point, just for his own sanity."

Despite the fact that moviegoers have yet to see a trailer for The Gray Man, it's evident that Gosling is hoping for a sequel. The Gray Man is one of Netflix's most extravagant original films to date, with a budget of USD 200 million (tied with Red Notice), indicating that the streaming service is betting on the film's success.

