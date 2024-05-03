Ryan Gosling Says He Has Regrets About La La Land Dance Scene And Would Like To Redo It: 'Though Everyone Told Me...'

Ryan Gosling has revealed a moment in 2016’s La La Land that still disturbs him to this day.

In an interview for WSJ Magazine‘s The One video series, the actor revealed that if he could, he would reshoot the iconic dance sequence with Emma Stone from the film, which also featured on the movie's promotional poster. The actor also shared the reason behind the same. He described it as his "La La Hand" (his hand gesture in the poster).

The film received widespread critical acclaim, with high praise directed towards Chazelle's direction and screenplay, cinematography, music, the performances of Gosling and Stone, and their chemistry.

More about the scene that Ryan Gosling wants to re-shoot

Gosling explained the details of the scene that he wishes to re-shoot. "There's a moment that haunts me when Emma and I are dancing," Gosling said, adding that he had no idea that it would become the poster for the movie. He let out a long sigh and said, "I thought we were supposed to have our hands up. I thought it would be cool to put my hand like that." The actor was referring to his wrist slanting down in the poster compared to Stone's hand.

Despite everyone telling him it wasn't cool, Gosling disagreed at the time. He shared that he regrets that decision.

The star held up his hand like it was shown in the poster and then pointed his wrist up, similar to Emma's pose. He said that the original pose took away the energy. He called it "La La Hand."

The actor was then questioned about whether his dance background helped him play Sebastian in the movie. “I thought it would help in La La Land and then, of course, hamburger-hands Gosling over here,” the actor said, adding, “It didn’t help me at all in the end.”

What is the plot of the film La La Land?

The plot of the 2016 film revolves around a struggling jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who meet and fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles. The themes are simple and realistic. The film is about sacrifice, love, and passion. However, it's not just about doing all three things for the person you love so you can be with them.

The movie won six Oscars in the following categories: Best Director (Chazelle), Best Actress (Stone), Best Cinematography (Sandgren), Best Original Score (Hurwitz), Best Original Song (City of Stars), and Best Production Design (the Wascos).

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling is currently celebrating the success of his new release, The Fall Guy, which was released on Friday.

