Ryan Gosling Shares His Daughters Call Him THIS With Accent As They Are Learning Spanish: 'Nothing Better Than That'

Actor Ryan Gosling reveals that his daughters address him with a cute Spanish accent. The actor talked about it in a recent interview, saying that it “kills” him every time his girls call him Papi, loaded with sweetness and innocence.

Furthermore, he also talked about his family and why he avoids playing dark psychological roles in his films to keep a better mindset for them.

Ryan Gosling reveals his daughters call him Papi

Ryan Gosling said in a WSJ. Magazine interview that his daughters Esmeralda Amada (9) and Amada Lee (8) are learning Spanish and call him Papi with a heart-melting accent.

"It kills me every time," the Fall Guy actor said. "There's just nothing, nothing better than that,” he added.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been deeply in love together for the past twelve years and have two children: Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee. They first met on The Place Beyond the Pines set and started their off-screen romantic relationship together.

Ryan Gosling talks about his beloved family

Ryan Gosling further told the media outlet that he has not been opting for more psychologically twisted roles in order to be in a good and healthy mindset when he comes home to his family.

The Notebook star said that he doesn’t take on film roles or characters that put him in “some kind of dark place.”

"This moment is when I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva, and we make them with our family in mind first," he elucidated.

As per the source who told People in March 2024, the Hollywood couple moved their daughters outside of Los Angeles to give their kids a quieter childhood.

"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," the insider shared. The report further stated that their girls are “thriving” and have “left Los Angeles." As per the source, they have started living a bit further north, away from Hollywood. The source added, “They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."

This shows how important family means to Gosling, as the private and romantic couple sincerely look after their daughters as their first and foremost priority.

