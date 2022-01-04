Ryan Gosling shares RARE insight into his life with Eva Mendes and their kids amid lockdown

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been homeschooling their kids due to the pandemic and the lockdown. During an interview with British GQ, the actor opened up on how life has been with their kids amid the pandemic, and how Gosling and Mendes have been keeping their kids entertained while maintaining the lockdown.

For those unversed, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. The actor gave a rare insight into his life as a father during the pandemic when he had to make sure that the kids were entertained despite being inside their home. Opening on the feeling of his kids growing up faster, Gosling said, "Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to."

Ryan Gosling also noted that needs more time to "process" the pandemic. The 41-year-old actor told British GQ that Eva and Mendes and he did their best in keeping his kids entertained who couldn't go outside or interact with other kids amid the rise in COVID-19. He admitted having done "more acting in quarantine" than he does in his movies. Gosling also hilariously calls his kids "tougher crowd" than his fans.

The duo also took up the option of homeschooling Esmeralda and Amada during lockdown and Gosling revealed having asked his mother to help them on this aspect. Speaking to British GQ, the actor mentioned, "She was the perfect person to ask for help when we needed it.”

