Ryan Gosling Takes Hilarious Jab at Emily Blunt For Taking Pride in Not Doing Superhero Movies

Following Nicolas Cage’s departure as Ghost Rider, the possibility of bringing back this character has been the talk of the town for quite a long time. Cage himself has many times expressed his desire to reprise the role, though it did not become a reality.

Ryan Gosling who is currently enjoying the success of The Fall Guy alongside Emily Blunt has shared his enthusiasm many times for playing the iconic role. And, Kevin Feige, Marvel boss also shared his thoughts on having Gosling on board saying that he would love to bring him to the MCU.

Gosling recently joked with Blunt regarding the superhero genre movies.

Ryan Gosling still wants to play Ghost Rider in the MCU

Barbie and The Fall Guy actor Ryan Gosling remains determined to portray the character that Nicolas Cage previously brought to life. Gosling has expressed his interest in playing Ghost Rider for a long time. When asked by Josh Horowitz about Kevin Feige's positive response to his desire to play the character, Gosling described it as a "magical moment."

Discussing with Blunt about the whole thing during the same interview, Gosling said:

"I told Josh I would like to play Ghost Rider. He found Kevin Feige, corners him, does an interview with him. When he says, ‘I would like this,’ all the lights go off."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gosling took a jibe at Blunt when she said that she thought they take pride in the fact that they are not in any superhero movies. Gosling told her, "No, you do."

Ryan Gosling along with Keanu Reeves are favorites to play the character though as of now, Marvel Studios has not revealed any plan to bring the Spirit of Vengeance back to theaters.

Ryan Gosling recently said that he nowadays does not take dark roles

The Ken from the Barbie movie is nowadays getting selective in choosing roles. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the actor said that he wants to avoid picking any darker roles just to stay with his family.

The Oscar nominee shares two young daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee, with wife and fellow actor, Eva Mendes. He is putting family first and he is doing this because he wants to keep his family’s mental health intact.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," Ryan told WSJ Magazine in an interview published May 2. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

The actor discussed how his role in 2016’s La La Land was the first film of his career shift.

“I think ‘La La Land’ was the first. It was just sort of like, ‘Oh, this will be fun for [my daughters], too, because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practicing piano every day or we’re dancing or we’re singing,’” he explained.

Gosling mentioned that he will now only choose movies that ignite his passion and prioritize his family above all else. It will be intriguing to observe whether he would accept or decline the opportunity to portray Ghost Rider in the future.

