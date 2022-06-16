Ryan Gosling's Barbie first look receives a sweet compliment from his wife Eva Mendes

Barbie is one of the most anticipated films already and after the first look of Margot Robbie in the film left everyone speechless last month, it's Ryan Gosling's introduction of Ken that is taking the internet by storm. The actor's first look has been released and it features him sporting beach blonde hair and an 80s-style denim vest and jeans.

While netizens were quick enough to fall for Gosling's charming look as Ken, calling him the perfect choice for the role, the actor's wife also chimed in as she took to social media to give a rare shoutout to him and wrote, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this." She further added in the hashtag, "That's My Ken." Gosling's photo is only the second image to have been released from the film after Margot Robbie's Barbie was introduced while being seated in a bright pink convertible.

Check out Eva Medes' post HERE

The release date for Barbie was recently confirmed during Cinema Con held last month where it was revealed that it is set for a July 2023 release. The film is headed for a clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr. in lead roles.

As for the cast of Barbie which is being helmed by Greta Gerwig, the rest of the confirmed stars on board for the film include, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Hari Nef, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell, and Rita Arya." No details about the film's storyline have been revealed as of yet. The script of Barbie has been penned by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

ALSO READ: Barbie: Warner Bros release the first look of Ryan Gosling as platinum blonde Ken