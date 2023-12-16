Ryan Gosling's Ken fought with a bear? Exploring Barbie's editor Nick Houy's revelations
Barbie editor Nick Houy unveils a hilarious scene involving Ryan Gosling's Ken wrestling a bear.
Barbie's editor Nick Houy shares an exclusive revelation about a scene that never made it to the big screen. Brace yourselves for the surprising and comical details surrounding Ryan Gosling's Ken and his unexpected bear encounter.
When Ken wrestled a bear
In a recent interview with The Wrap, Nick Houy spills the beans on a scene featuring Ken and a bear that sadly never saw the light of day. Set in a two-dimensional painted campsite, the hilarious wrestling match between Ryan Gosling's Ken and the bear added a unique flavor to the film's narrative. Houy expresses his desire to retain the scene, citing its fun and engaging nature. He said, "It was a beautiful two-dimensional painted set. And Ryan was wrestling with a bear. I wanted to keep that, but we never were able to (because it was) too long. But it was really fun."
The battle of time
While the decision to cut the scene was likely to maintain the film's pacing, Houy acknowledges the comedic brilliance that Ryan Gosling brought to the role of Ken. The revelation sparks the imagination of fans, leading to playful suggestions of a hashtag campaign like #KenVsBear or #HouyCut to bring the scene back into the limelight.
ALSO READ: 'He was just an accessory and not even the cool one...': When Ryan Gosling spoke about his Barbie character Ken and how 'unappreciated' it was
Ken's future adventures
With Barbie's resounding success at the box office, thoughts naturally turn to the potential for a sequel. Rumors of a spin-off centered around Ryan Gosling's Ken swirl, but the actor remains unaware of such plans. Despite the uncertainty, Gosling humorously envisions a future for Ken that involves less time at the gym and, perhaps, more bear-wrestling antics. Could a huskier Ken take on a bear in a potential sequel? The possibilities are as intriguing as they are entertaining.
As fans eagerly await more of Ken's escapades, the prospect of a Barbie sequel or spin-off gains momentum. The idea of exploring modern masculinity through Ken's character adds a fresh perspective to the narrative. While the deleted scene of Ken wrestling a bear remains a tantalizing what-if, the buzz around Barbie's streaming release on December 15 reignites hopes for more hilarity and, just maybe, a sequel that brings Ken face to face with his furry opponent.
ALSO READ: Ryan Gosling 'I'm Just Ken' BTS video goes viral; fans can't stop praising his 'Ken-ergy'
