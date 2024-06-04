Ryan Gosling's Sci-Fi Movie Project Hail Mary Starts Shooting; Director Christopher Miller Shares BTS Pic

The production for Project Hail Mary has officially begun! The sci-fi movie based on Andy Weir’s (The Martian) novel of the same name stars Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) as leads. Co-director Christopher Miller posted a sneak peek confirming the production’s kick-start!

Ryan Gosling’s film Project Hail Mary begins production

After spreading his ‘Kenergy’ and paying homage to the stunt community, Gosling is already back on set for a new project! In Project Hail Mary, the actor plays Ryland Grace, a high-school teacher turned astronaut.

After receiving a setback on a space mission, Grace loses his memory and is left alone in space. Now, the amnesiac astronaut must find a way to save humanity from reaching a disaster! The film is directed by Miller alongside Phil Lord, best known for directing The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Miller shared a picture of the clapboard with the film’s title written on it. The clapboard revealed the film’s official logo and the association of cinematographer Greig Fraser as the film’s DOP. Fraser has a long list of credits, including the Dune movies, The Batman (2022), and many others.

What to expect from the sci-fi film?

Advertisement

The film is based on one of Weir's most complex and twisted novels, so the setting will be intense! Although this book wasn’t as praised as The Martian, the plot is gripping and worth the big-screen adaptation.

Moreover, considering Gosling’s acting range that spans multiple genres, from comedy in Nice Guys and Barbie to romance in The Notebook and action in The Grey Man, his portrayal of Grace would be a treat to watch!

Hüller will play Eva Stratt, Grace’s boss, who will have a major role in the events on the earth. The film will also highlight the contrast between the isolated world that an amnesiac Grace is trapped in and the chaotic world back on Earth where people are bracing for a potential disaster!

The film began its production, two years ahead of its release on March 20, 2026.