Ryan Gosling's Tattoos: All We Know About The Barbie Star's Inked Body Arts

Last year, Eva Mendes, actor Ryan Gosling's partner, revealed a wrist tattoo that reads, "de Gosling." In Hispanic culture, the preposition "de" is often used by women to incorporate their husband's surname into theirs, suggesting speculation among fans about the couple's marital status. Despite no official comment from either party on the tattoo's significance, it sparked rumors about their relationship status and raised questions about potential additional meaningful tattoos shared between the couple.

While Eva Mendes has only one known tattoo, Ryan Gosling tattoos boasts five known tattoos, some of which he has openly discussed the meanings behind. For instance, Ryan Gosling "Esme" tattoo is a tribute to his daughter Esmeralda, while others, such as what appears to be a cactus tattoo, hold less apparent significance.

Ryan Gosling movie tattoos includes a nod to Greek mythology in The Gray Man. In The Place Beyond the Pines, a real tattoo of a ghostly woman among numerous fake ones showcases Ryan Gosling tattoos in Beyond The Pines. Notably, his recent portrayal of Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie does not feature any Ryan Gosling tattoos in Barbie.

For those curious about the real tattoo meaning behind Gosling's tattoos, read on for a breakdown of each design and its significance.

Ryan Gosling’s Tattoos’

1. Ryan Gosling’s Forearm Tattoo

Upon closer inspection of Ryan Gosling's tattoo on left forearm, one may notice what seems to resemble a cactus tattoo. However, appearances can be misleading. In a revealing 2011 interview with The Guardian, Gosling candidly confessed that the ink was initially intended to depict a monster hand releasing a bleeding heart but turned into a botched homemade tattoo.

2. Ryan Gosling’s Shoulder Tattoo

Amidst the myriad tattoos adorning Ryan Gosling's physique in The Place Beyond the Pines, there lies a subtle homage to The Giving Tree on his left shoulder, a nod to his childhood memories of his mother reading him the beloved children's tale. However, Ryan Gosling's Place Beyond the Pines tattoos ambivalence towards the story surfaced in a 2010 interview with Vulture, where he bluntly stated, "That story's the worst... I don't want to be the tree."

3. Ryan Gosling’s Wrist Tattoo

Ryan Gosling's tattoo, a DIY endeavor that he humorously acknowledges as "slightly more successful," is prominently showcased on his left wrist, often concealed beneath a watch. In a 2007 interview with The Guardian, Gosling espoused a lighthearted philosophy about tattoos, asserting, "A tattoo should never be meaningful, because at a certain point you're going to hate it, and it might as well make you laugh." This irreverent perspective shines through in his choice of ink, embodying his penchant for wit and whimsy.

4. Ryan Gosling’s Inner-Bicep Tattoo

Hidden beneath Ryan Gosling's tattoo on T-shirt sleeve on his inner left bicep lies an intriguing outline tattoo featuring a ghostly woman posed alongside a skeleton, rumored to be inspired by a vintage photograph of Hollywood icon Theda Bara. Despite the speculation surrounding its significance, the real tattoo meaning behind this tattoo has never officially confirmed.

5. Ryan Gosling’s ‘ESME’ Hand Tattoo

In a subtle yet heartfelt gesture, Ryan Gosling body bears a set of finger tattoos on the knuckles of his left hand spelling out "Esme," a loving nickname for his daughter, Esmeralda. Despite speculation among fans regarding the permanence of this tattoo, which Gosling acquired in 2015, the actor has remained silent on the matter, neither confirming nor denying the rumors surrounding this touching tribute to his beloved child.

