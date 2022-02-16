Ryan Kwanten and J K Simmons to star in supernatural horror movie Glorious

Australian actor-producer Ryan Kwanten and Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons will be starring in supernatural horror movie 'Glorious', reports Deadline.

The film, which is in final stages of production, is being directed by Rebekah McKendry with script by Todd Rigney, Joshua Hull and David Ian McKendry. As per Deadline, the film has an interesting premise. Kwanten plays a young man who is spiralling out of control after a bad breakup, finds himself locked inside a rest stop bathroom with a mysterious figure played by J.K. Simmons, who speaks with him from an adjacent stall.

While planning his escape, he realizes he is an unwilling player in a situation bigger than he could have imagined. The film is a co-production with Fallback Plan, in association with Mississippi-based Eyevox Entertainment, with Rick Moore from Eyevox executive producing alongside James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri at AMP.

In addition, Ryan Kwanten, Barbara Crampton, Mark Cartier, Gaba Gavi and Kevin Kale will also serve as executive producers along with Jessica Taylor as an associate producer. Producers are Bob Portal and Inderpal Singh from AMP, Joe Wicker and Morgan Peter Brown from Fallback Plan Productions, Jason Scott Goldberg and Christian Armogida.

James Norrie of AMP International, said in a statement accessed by Deadline, "Buyers are always asking for films that can stand out from the crowd. Well, your wish is granted. 'Glorious' is so deliciously bonkers that people are going to be talking about it for years."

Director McKendry added, "'Glorious' speaks to my love of cosmic horror, gore, absurdist humor, philosophy, and the type of transgressive movies that leave you thinking 'I can't believe I just saw that'".

While Ryan Kwanten, who first rose to fame as Jason Stackhouse in the HBO hit show 'True Blood', will next be seen in the upcoming FX drama series Kindred, veteran actor J.K. Simmons has been nominated for the Oscars again this year for 'Being The Ricardos'.

Also Read: Mark Wahlberg reveals how 'difficult' it was to gain 30 pounds for his upcoming release Father Stu