Ryan Reynolds admits he doesn't want to direct movies; Find out why

Ryan Reynolds, actor of the upcoming film The Adam Project, reveals why he isn't interested in directing. Reynolds re-teams with Free Guy filmmaker Shawn Levy, who previously directed the Night at the Museum trilogy and numerous episodes of Netflix's Stranger Things.

However, Reynolds was asked whether directing interested him after his wife, Blake Lively, directed Taylor Swift's video in a recent interview with Collider to promote The Adam Project. Reynolds was quick to reply, saying, "It genuinely doesn't." He then explains why, noting that producing, narrating, and performing all pique his interest since he enjoys the creative process while also having someone to bounce ideas off of. While Reynolds seemed open to co-directing anything with Levy in the future, he believes that directing alone would be "idiotic."

Reynolds said as per Screenrant, "If I could direct something with Shawn Levy down the road someday, that would be nice. But no, I love the position I'm in. I love that I get to work with folks that I get to work with. I also just really feel like, why would I deprive myself of that amazing collaborator? I just think that's so important in everything that I do. I don't ever pretend to be a person who's just unilaterally deciding this or that."

Meanwhile, Reynolds is unlikely to take the director's chair anytime soon, but he has plenty of projects on the horizon to keep him occupied. Most importantly, the long-awaited Deadpool 3 has been announced, albeit no specific date has been set. However, Deadpool may appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness later this year, according to speculations. For the time being, viewers may watch Reynolds in The Adam Project on Netflix.

