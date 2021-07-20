Ryan Reynolds ADMITS he made the first move on Blake Lively: I was just begging her to sleep with me

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively may sure be one of Hollywood's cutest couples and if there's one thing the duo complement each other with best, it's their sense of humour. In a recent interview, Reynolds opened up about his "fairytale romance" with Blake as he spoke about their early days in the relationship and more. Reynolds also spoke about making the first move as he appeared on the Smartless podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

During his appearance, Reynolds admitted to having made the first move on Lively as he spoke about how they met and more. Recalling how they met, Ryan said, "I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern." Adding further about the kind of rapport they shared, he said, "We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were with dating separate people."

Reynolds also stated that Blake and him remained in touch over the years and recalled how one train ride changed things for them. "Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together. I was just begging her to sleep with me."

The Red Notice star further stated that after they got together, it was like a "fairytale" and the duo quickly moved on to making bigger commitments including a decision to buy a house together.

Reynolds and Lively tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 21 months.

