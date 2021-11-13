Ryan Reynolds ADMITS taking acting hiatus to spend time with his daughters: I don't want to miss this time

Ryan Reynolds is willing to put work on hold for a while in order to concentrate fully on becoming a father. In an interview with BDG's Fatherly, the 45-year-old Red Notice star expands on his previously stated decision to take a sabbatical from filmmaking until at least the summer of next year.

"You can't say you're doing that without recognizing the obscene privilege it is to be able to do that," he acknowledges about taking time off, as per PEOPLE. Reynolds also adds that part of his decision to retire from acting was to allow his wife, Blake Lively, to concentrate more on her profession. Additionally, he can also spend more time with their three kids, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. "Part of it is to allow Blake to do some of the things that she wants to do and get to play in her own sandbox. And the other part is purely selfish. It's just that I don't want to miss this time."

Reynolds further said as per PEOPLE, "You don't get this time back. And my kids are in school now, so they can't travel with me to location. I have to be there. So it's important and I'm super lucky I get to do it." However, Ryan jokes it is "quite literally a circus all the time" at their household with three young girls. Reynolds says it is "quite literally a circus all the time" at their household with three young girls.

As for how he and Lively, 34, usually split up parenting duties to stay sane, he explains, "We look at everything like we share everything. We're friends first and foremost, and that's the biggest part of it."