Ryan Reynolds adventure comedy Free Guy DROPS its first trailer; REVEALS August release date via comic clip

Ryan Reynolds’ next project is upon us and the film just released its first trailer! Ryan’s next Free Guy is the highly-anticipated adventure comedy that is helmed by Shawn Levy as director. Alongside the exciting new teaser, the makers also revealed the release date of the film and it’s releasing as soon as August 13!

Apart from Ryan, the film also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. Here’s a plot summary: A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

In other news, Reynolds opened up about struggling with anxiety, last week. In an interview with ET, he talked about de-stigmatizing the concept of mental health for his three daughters and becoming a model for them. He emphasized the importance of speaking about the struggles people go through. Elaborating that while his parents weren’t neglectful, they came from a different generation and have a different perception when it comes to mental health. He explained that in order to overcome concerns around mental health, one needs to voice their struggles. “So I think when people talk about it, I don’t necessarily dwell on it or lament on it, but I think it’s important to talk about it. And when you talk about it, it kind of sets other people free,” he added.

