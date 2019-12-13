Ryan Reynolds agrees that Kate Beckinsale is his DOPPELGANGER: It's like looking in the mirror

Ryan Reynolds has finally found his doppelganger. Read on to find out who it is.

In October, Kate Beckinsale made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and told Jimmy that she was convinced she looked like Ryan Reynolds. And, guess what? The Deadpool star agrees with her! Talking about her doppelganger, Kate joked that she sees a lot of herself in the Canadian actor and added that whenever she looks at one of his posters, it takes a while for her to realise that it’s not her. Recently, during his appearance on The Today Show, Ryan stated that looking at the 46-year-old Underworld actress is like looking in a mirror.

During the same interview, hosts of the talk show played a video from Jimmy's interview with Beckinsale, in which the actress called him her doppelganger. Reacting to the video, the actor pointed towards the video, featuring Kate in an evening gown and the actor jokingly added that he is going to wear the same gown for the talk show. The 43-year-old actor also shared that it wasn’t the first time someone had pointed out the striking resemblance between the two actors. Ryan asserted that people have been telling him that he looks like the actress.

The very same day, Kate uploaded a picture on Instagram, showing that Google has named her as one of the top trending Hollywood actresses in 2019. In the caption, she again referred to her doppelganger. “Thanks so much, Google! I’m aware it’s mostly people trying to figure out how I got so buff for Deadpool movie but feel very honoured either way #yearinsearch,” the actress wrote in the caption.

