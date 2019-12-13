Ryan Reynolds is already trolling his and Blake Lively's third baby courtesy her name

She is just three-months-old but that hasn't stopped Ryan Reynolds from trolling his third daughter he recently welcomed with his wife Blake Lively. The actor also poked some fun at Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds holds no inhibitions when it comes to trolling his family. From his wife Blake Lively to his daughters, Inez and James, everyone has been on the receiving end of his jokes. Reynolds has not spared the family's newest member either. The Deadpool actor and the Gossip Girl alum have been extremely tight-lipped about their third daughter. Apart from sharing a picture of Lively and Reynolds with their bundle of joy in their arms, the couple hasn't shared any information about their baby girl.

During Reynolds recent appearance on Today, the channel's journalist tried to get information about the munchkin. However, Reynolds played coy and ended up trolling the little one. The actor confessed he and Lively haven't given the little princess a name yet. When prompted for possible names, the actor laughed, "We’re gonna be original, and all the letters in her name are silent. I want to give her something to push against in life.”

When asked about the all-women household dynamics, Reynolds joked, "I’m doing my part to wipe men off the face of the earth" before admitting “leaving the house is getting harder and harder.”

If that wasn't enough, Reynolds also joked about Lively in the interview. He said he has never met his wife. "We actually only exist as a couple online. It’s manufactured by the studio system, it’s worked out pretty well for us, really," he joked before adding, "I’m actually married to a woman named Louise in Denmark. We have four kids, and it’s been amazing."

On the work front, Reynolds and Lively are looking forward to an exciting 2020. Lively will soon be seen in The Rhythm Section, set to release in January 2020. Whereas Reynolds will be seen in Free Guy. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

