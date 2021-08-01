Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate 10th anniversary of their first date in a special way; See PICS

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrated a special occasion over the weekend. The duo shared photos from their recent outing which turned out to be a landmark one considering they celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first date. To make it even more special, the couple headed to the same restaurant they met 10 years ago in Boston. While sharing some cute moments of their recreated 'first date' after a decade, Blake even joked about wearing comfortable shoes, the second time around as they posed together for some adorable snaps.

On July 31, both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively shared a series of adorable pictures together to mark their 10th first date anniversary. Along with the photos, the couple who is known for making humorous digs at each other also shared some hilarious captions. Posing outside their first date restaurant, Blake wrote, "If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."

In another photo shared in her Instagram story, Lively also mentioned, "10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date.’ But in MUCH more comfortable shoes."

Check out photos from their anniversary celebration here:

Ryan, on the other hand, shared a picture of the two and then added another one, hilariously pointing at how he had accidentally cut out his wife's "earrings" from the first photo. He wrote, "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."

One of Hollywood's cutest couples, Blake and Ryan met in 2011, on the sets of their movie Green Lantern. The duo tied the knot a year later and are now parents to three daughters: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.

