Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate USD 2 million to NAACP as George Floyd protests rage across the US

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively extend a generous sum of USD 2 million to NAACP in order to show support for Geoge Floyd.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have often shown their philanthropic side. The couple has donated for several causes in times of need. The quintessential pair extended a generous sum of amount during the Coronavirus crisis and now they've donated USD 2 million to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund after George Floyd's tragic demise. A day ago, Ryan Reynold took to his Instagram handle and addressed the ongoing protests across the US.

After four policemen arrested George Floyd on last Monday and one of them kneeled on his neck till he lost his breath, protests for the Black Lives Matter movement are raging across the country. "We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we're pulled over in the car. We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger," Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively wrote in their post.

They discussed racism and said, "We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is." They also added, "we want to educate ourselves about other people's experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especially our own complicity." They further wrote, "It's the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn’t rolling."

