Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively OPEN UP on Taylor Swift using their kids’ names in her popular song ‘Betty’

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids James, Inez, and Betty had been name-dropped in Taylor Swift's song ‘Betty’ which she composed with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Taylor, being a close friend to the couple, had the opportunity of using their kids’ names in her high school love song. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Ryan Reynolds reacted to Taylor’s song and shared his feelings about the Willow singer naming her kids in her song.

According to EOnline, Ryan said that the couple trusts Taylor ‘implicitly’ in regards to the singer's choice of using James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty’s, 2, names in her song. "The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly...She's very sensitive to any of that stuff. And the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names,” Reynolds told Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, via EOnline.

Speaking of the song, Taylor’s lyrics have only used the names of the three kids but the characters portrayed in the song have no resemblance to any of the kids whatsoever. In her song, her character James has been portrayed as a high school boy, who eventually breaks her character Betty’s heart. Inez has been portrayed as a town gossip girl. In the interview, Ryan also said, "What an honor... We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, 'I can't believe that happened'."

Adding to the family’s reaction to Taylor's song, Ryan told Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, via EOnline that Blake and he ‘surprised’ their daughters with the song. “They didn't know. They had no idea," he began. "We don't tell them anything. We find they're most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information,” he added.

Later, while revealing the fun moments from his marriage with Blake Lively, Ryan also mentioned that the best part of being married to the actor is her baked goods.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds says he & Blake Lively are ‘obsessives’ over Mariah Carey; Admits being a part of her fandom