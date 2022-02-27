Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively step up to support Ukrainian refugees; Promise to match USD 1 million donations

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are stepping up and encouraging fans to help out Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their homes amid the Russian invasion. The couple took to social media to pledge that they will be matching donations and urged fans to contribute amid the crisis via USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

Sharing a note on his social media, Reynolds wrote, "In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support." He also added the link to the United Nations' refugee donation website in his tweet.

Reynolds' wife Blake Lively also took to Instagram to share a similar message where she added, "@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 link in bio to donate." She further also added, "@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing life-saving aid, and also working with neighbouring countries to ensure protection for these families."

Lively also re-posted an image from the UNHCR showing a child being held and reaching out to another person's waiting arms, a moving image that has been showing what the situation has been like for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

This isn't the first time that Reynolds and Lively have shown solidarity for an issue. Previously the couple had also provided financial help to hospitals and other NGOs during the COVID-19 crisis.

