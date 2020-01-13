Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper accompany their daughters on a play date

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's were spotted accompanying their daughters on a play date together here.

On Saturday afternoon, January 11, the "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" star and the "A Star Is Born" actor were spotted accompanying their daughters. The two families were photographed leaving Cooper's apartment in New York as they made their way towards parked vehicle, reports aceshowbiz.com Reynolds' wife and actress Blake Lively was seen holding their 3-year-old daughter Inez in her arms.

She looked stunning in a long navy blue wool trench with striped scarf and a floppy hat. Inez, meanwhile, looked adorable in a bright red star-patterned onesie. Following closely behind Lively was Reynolds who carried their oldest daughter 5-year-old James. The actor donned a grey long-sleeved, pairing it with black sweatpants and a flat cap. Cooper and his two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, were also spotted. While he wore a wind-breaker coat paired and grey sweatpants, his daughter with former-partner Irina Shayk flaunted a stylish look in a green top and denim jeans. Both Reynolds and Cooper were always private about their off-screen lives. The former even avoided answering a question about his third daughter's name in a December 2019 interview.

Cooper waited two years before he showed his daughter's face publicly.

ALSO READ Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third daughter is all bundled up as the trio step out on a breakfast date

Credits :IANS

Read More