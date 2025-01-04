Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to Skip 2025 Golden Globes
The Deadpool & Wolverine stars, alongside Blake Lively, opt out of attending the prestigious event despite their film’s nomination.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the stars of Marvel Studios' record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine, will not be attending the 2025 Golden Globes this Sunday. Their film, which grossed $1.33 billion worldwide, is nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.
Sources confirm that Reynolds and Jackman decided to skip the ceremony well in advance. This decision also applies to Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, who starred and produced the romantic drama It Ends With Us. Despite its $351 million box office success and Netflix popularity, the film was snubbed by Golden Globes voters. Lively, who made a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, is currently embroiled in a high-profile legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, citing allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation.
Insiders clarify that the couple’s decision to skip the event is unrelated to the ongoing legal controversy. Meanwhile, this year’s Golden Globes host, Nikki Glaser, has decided not to joke about the It Ends With Us drama, describing the topic as “too sensitive” for humor.
Both actors are familiar faces at the Golden Globes. Reynolds was previously nominated in 2017 for Deadpool in the Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical category, memorably sharing a cheeky on-camera kiss with Andrew Garfield after losing to Ryan Gosling. Jackman, a four-time Golden Globe nominee, won Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables (2012).
While fans may miss seeing Reynolds, Jackman, and Lively on the red carpet, their absence underscores a conscious decision amid personal and professional considerations. As the Golden Globes unfolds, the spotlight remains on their film’s recognition and the enduring success of Deadpool & Wolverine.
