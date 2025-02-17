Ryan Reynolds Appears Visibly Awkward Hinting at Wife Blake Lively's Feud With Justin Baldoni at SNL 50 Special

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively truly surprised everyone when they made their entry at SNL 50: The Anniversary Special. The actors hit the red carpet on February 16, 2025, for the first time amid their legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

But this was not it. During Amy Pohler and Tina Fey’s bit, where the duo was answering questions from the crowd, Reynolds stood up and asked a question he had, and next to him sat none other than his wife, Lively.

During the bit, Fey asked how it was going. The Red Notice star seemed to be awkward and said, “Great, why? What have you heard?”

The actor further asked both Fey and Poehler about the material with which the coneheads were created and he also asked if they were “edible.”

Then Fey asked him not to eat that material that contributed to the shape of the head of the cast in the 1993 film, Coneheads. For the unversed, the recurring 70s skit resulted in inspiring the 1993 released movie, per People magazine.

Fey stated, “No, and based on them being made in 1975, I’d assume that they’re highly toxic.” Reynolds further asked, “If somebody hypothetically took a couple of nibbles backstage and, you know, got excited, should they go to the hospital?”

Then Poehler shared that anyone who had faced that same situation should visit the hospital.

Apart from Lively and Reynolds, Quinta Brunson, Nate Bargatze, and Tim Meadows were also featured in the sketch, per People magazine.