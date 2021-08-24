Ryan Reynolds backs LeVar Burton in his campaign to be the next Jeopardy host following Mike Richards’ exit

Ryan Reynolds has opened up on who he wants to witness as the next host of Jeopardy!. Following Alex Trebek’s demise and Mike Richards’ sudden exit from the show, the makers are again continuing their search for a permanent host of the show. Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik, who was chosen as a co-host with Richards, is continuing to host the show.

Taking to Twitter, Reynolds showered Burton with his support, publicly mentioning him in one of his tweets about how he received the offer to play Deadpool. Reynolds, 44, shared his experience of how he backed the role of Deadpool when the makers didn’t see it in him. He recalled the support Twitteratis showed him which ultimately made him grab the role of the popular DC superhero. “Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015, Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him,” he began. He went ahead to reveal that while the entire experience was ‘awkward’, he was able to bag the desired role for his fans. “Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history,” he added.

Check out his post on Twitter:

Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn’t see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I’m forever grateful. Hi @levarburton — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2021

Concluding his post, he mentioned Burton, making it obvious as to whom he is supporting in the race to become a permanent host of the popular quiz show! Burton, in return, showed his gratitude to the Free Guy actor by replying with a bunch of folded hands emojis, and a purple heart emoji!

Earlier in July, Burton had also taken to guest-hosting the show following Alex Trebek’s death. Ever since he appeared in the show as a host, fans on Twitter have been asking the makers to consider Burton for the role. Some fans have even signed a petition which notes that Burton should be the one replacing the incredible Trebek. The petition has more that 250,000 signatures till date.

